JABA looking for volunteers to help with lawn care for the elderly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging needs help this summer.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help with lawn care for seniors in our community. Volunteers would be needed roughly twice a month and would help maintain the lawns of the elderly.
This work would including lawn mowing and weed eating.
“Seniors can struggle with keeping their grass at a safe height, especially if there are health concerns or they can’t afford to pay for lawn care. This year, we’re just looking for some volunteers to be able to help maintain their lawn,” JABA’s volunteer services coordinator Winter Broadhurst said.
If you feeling like volunteering but can’t cut grass, the organization is always looking for volunteers.
