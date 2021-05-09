Becoming Milder and Breezy Mother’s Day Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching a warm front over the Ohio Valley. It will spread more clouds this morning with a passing sprinkle or shower risk. Any rain will move north of the region this morning. Mainly dry with a blend of clouds and hazy sun this afternoon. It will milder and a little more humid as the wind turns to the south.
There’s a chance for a passing shower tonight into Monday as a cold front arrives from the west. Milder overnight. Monday will not a washout. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity looks to form to our south Monday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will be below average for the second week of May. Dry Tuesday through Thursday now. Watching the progress of another weak system in the Friday time frame. It may give the region another shower risk. Not much rainfall expected for your lawn and garden this week.
Trending warmer for next weekend. There may be a better rain chance later on next Sunday.
Mother’s Day, Sunday: A brief sprinkle or shower around this morning. Mostly dry through the day. Highs milder in the low to mid 70s. South breeze 10 to 35 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and more humid. A shower possible. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Clouds and sun. A passing shower/thunder risk. Mainly shifting south and east. Much of the region looks to remain dry. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Breezy and cooler. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the cooler lower 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Shower chance. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to 70. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Keep checking back for updates.
