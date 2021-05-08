UVA infectious disease expert discusses variants, efficacy of vaccines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. Amy Mathers and her team of infectious disease specialists at the University of Virginia are tracking down variants of COVID-19 in Central Virginia, studying nearly every single positive case in our region.
“It’s been pretty interesting. We’ve been trying to get all sequences of all positive cases done since February 1, so we’ve been watching a change in emergence of the different variants,” Mathers said in a press briefing hosted by UVA Health on Friday.
So far, researchers have found just about every reported variant, from the Brazilian variant, (P.1) to the Californian (B.1.247/B.1.249) variant, in our area.
“We definitely have a predominance here, like we see elsewhere in the state, of the U.K. variant. That is widely circulating and does account for over 50% of the cases we’re seeing now,” Mathers said. “That shift occurred quite quickly and dramatically toward the end of March. We went from 10% to over 50% when we turned over into April.”
Most variants, like the U.K. variant, are more contagious. The longer they’re around, the more resistant they may become to vaccines.
“Will we see a shift in variants that have a little more break-through potentially with vaccines? Yeah, I think that potentially exists,” Mathers said.
Vaccinating more people, as fast a possible, she said, will stop that from happening.
“Vaccination is the most critical thing we can do to prevent widespread transmission. It just means we need to work that much harder to get people vaccinated,” she said. “I ultimately think the vaccine would beat these variants, but it’s going to make it a little bit harder and I think there’s going to be a little less forgiveness.”
If variants continue to evolve, even with increasing vaccination rates, Mathers said vaccines may need to be updated to target different parts of the virus.
“If we get, in a widely vaccinated population, cases here and there, we may see a shift in selection for some of the variants that have mutations, in the target for the vaccine,” she said. “But overall, the importance is we’d see fewer cases overall.”
Mathers and other doctors with UVA Health reiterated that even though variants are likely here to stay, every vaccine available offers good protection.
“As people get vaccinated, no matter what variant gets thrown our way, it will still be better than not having a population that’s vaccinated,” Dr. Mathers explained. “We know from even some of the variants that have mutations that cause concern for vaccine efficacy, still, the vaccine is better than not having the vaccine, even if variants are circulating.”
