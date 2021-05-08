Republican Convention held at 37 sites around Virginia

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - May 8 was a big day for Republicans across the commonwealth as the GOP Convention kicked off.
Votes in the Republican Convention will determine who represents the party on the statewide ballot for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General this November.
There were 37 voting sites all around the state with thousands of delegates dropping by to cast their ballot in drive through form.
“The drive-through concept has been working really good,” Delegate Aaron Evans said. “The turnout has been solid so it seems like there’s a lot of enthusiasm about the republican ticket and the many good candidates that we have to choose from today.”
Voters used a ranked choice voting system that makes every delegate place the candidates in order of who they support.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.