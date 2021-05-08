Looking good

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Weak high pressure is providing sunshine and pleasantly cool conditions today. An approaching warm front may bring a scattered shower to the area early Mothers Day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 70. Meanwhile a trailing cold front will bring a slightly higher chance for scattered showers Monday. Behind that front, a stronger ridge of high pressure will build in. Sunshine and pleasant conditions can be expected for our mid-week. Have a great and safe weekend !