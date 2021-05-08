Hundreds come out to Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds came out to enjoy the sunshine, music, and food at the 41st annual Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival over the weekend.
People of all ages were able to mask up and walk around to check out over 120 artists and exhibitors, all while enjoying live music and craft demonstrations.
Traffic was backed up nearly half a mile to get a parking spot. The director of the festival says turnout was bigger and better than expected.
“We were very excited when we found out that we could have an in-person event this spring,” Director of Crozet Festival Ewa Harr said. “We were waiting kind of until the last minute to make that call and then it turned out we could do it and here we are, obviously a lot of people are eager to be here today.”
The festival will continue on Sunday May 9 rain or shine at Crozet park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are available online here.
