Brief Shower Chance, Mostly Dry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dry air mass will allow for another cool night. Brisk northwest breezes will relax overnight. A clear evening will give way to some clouds late.
Watching a warm front over the Ohio Valley. It will spread more clouds by morning with a brief shower risk. Any rain will move north of the region later Sunday morning. Mainly dry with a blend of clouds and hazy sun Sunday afternoon. It will milder and a little more humid as the wind turns to the south.
There’s a chance for a passing shower Sunday night into Monday as a cold front arrives from the west. Milder Sunday overnight. Monday will not a washout. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity looks to form to our south Monday afternoon.
Temperatures below average for the second week of May. Dry Tuesday through Thursday now. Watching the progress of another weak system in the Friday time frame. It may give the region another shower risk.
Trending warmer for next weekend.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds overnight. Lows back in the cool 40s.
Mother’s Day, Sunday: A brief shower chance in the morning. Mostly dry through the day. Highs milder in the low to mid 70s. South breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and more humid. A shower possible. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Clouds and sun. A passing shower/thunder risk. Mainly shifting south and east. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Breezy and cooler. Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the cooler lower 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Shower chance, mainly in the morning at this time. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Pushing 80 degrees next Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.
