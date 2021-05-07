2021 Virginia GOP Convention: What you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An estimated 54,000 delegates will choose a nominee for the Republican candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general at the 2021 Virginia GOP Convention on May 8.
“I think Republicans are ready to start winning again,” said Rich Anderson, Virginia GOP Chairman.
There will be 39 polling locations across Virginia on Saturday, but only those who have pre-registered as a delegate can go and vote. Those who wanted to be a delegate for this convention applied through 126 local GOP committees. Delegates can vote between 9 am and 4 pm. Anderson says those still in line after 4 pm will be allowed to vote.
“Kind of the old fashioned way of doing it and the reason is number one, our candidates and campaigns wanted to do it. Number two, many rank and file members of the party had asked we considered doing that,” said Anderson.
Even if you can’t vote, here’s everything you need to know about the convention and process.
The convention will be on May 8, 2021, at 39 locations across the state. The convention runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but if you are still in line, you can cast a ballot. To find your polling location, click here.
Governor
- Glenn A. Youngkin
- Amanda Freeman Chase
- M. Kirkland “Kirk” Cox
- Peter Doran
- Sergio De La Pena
- Peter A. “Pete” Snyder
- Octavia L. Johnson
Lt. Governor
- Lance R. Allen
- Timothy D. “Tim” Hugo
- Maeve T. Rigler
- Glenn R. Davis, Jr.
- Puneet Ahluwalia
- Winsome E. Sears
Attorney General
- C. L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr.
- Jason S. Miyares
- Jack White
- Leslie Haley
You can learn more about the candidates by clicking, HERE.
Virginia GOP Chairman Rich Anderson says voters will rank each candidate. So, for example, voters would rank the governor candidates one through seven, with one being the top choice and seven being the bottom.
“Then by running various computations on these first, second, third, fourth and so on choices, we can drive at the far end candidates who have the support at least 50 percent of the convention delegates,” said Anderson.
Anderson says candidates must get 50 percent or more to get the nomination. If not, they will be recompile based on rankings.
The ballot counting process will begin on Sunday and be counted by hand. Officials expect the counting to be done Monday or Tuesday but could take as long as Thursday.
Out-of-state teams will oversee the counting, along with members from each campaign. Cameras will also roll 24/7 for people to watch.
Anderson says the final picks will move on to the general election November 2. He’s also insisting that all candidates not chosen during the convention rally around those who are victorious.
“I’m going to be very insistent that happen. But I feel they have played together very well,” said Anderson.
For more information on the convention, click here.
UVa Center for Politics Executive Director Larry Sabato also says whoever emerges needs to be mainstream enough to compete in the general election.
“What the republicans are trying to do is to nominate somebody who can actually win a general election in a state where democrats have won every significant election for over a decade. That’s going to be tough to do,” said Sabato.
Sabato says republicans are still fired up about the 2020 election. Anderson says charging the economy, opening schools and preserving the right to work are top voter issues.
“It’s just a lot of things have lined up and I think people are concerned about the policies, particularly that have come out of Richmond over the last two years,” said Anderson.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.