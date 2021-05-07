Virginia Distillery Co. takes home three gold medals in San Francisco World Spirits competition

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Distillery Company in Lovingston took home some big awards for its whiskies.
Three different casks of the “Courage and Conviction” took home gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits competition in April. There were more than 3,500 entries for the blind taste tests.
“This was just our ‘dipping the toes in the water’ moment to see how people received it and so far they’ve really been loving the whisky so we couldn’t be happier,” Virginia Distillery Company’s Amanda Beckwith said.
The Virginia Distillery Company says Virginia’s natural environmental state offers creative flavors to work with.
