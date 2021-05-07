Virginia craft beer community mourns loss of Devil’s Backbone co-founder

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The craft beer community in Virginia is mourning the loss of one of its pioneers.
Steve Crandall, who co-founded Devil’s Backbone Brewing in Nelson County, passed away late Sunday following a three-year battle with cancer.
“When Steve was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he chose treatment and surgeries, and the struggles that came with it, but always maintained hope,” co-founder and Steve’s wife Heidi Crandall said. “Steve did not let the cancer define him, and his resilience and strength continues to inspire all of us.”
Crandall also hosted the first Virginia Craft Brewers Guild at Devil’s Backbone.
“He was a key part of our craft leadership team since 2016,” Mika Michaelis, the president of Anheuser-Busch’s Brewers Collective, said. “Many of us have been lucky enough to interact with Steve and experience his vision, which lives on through his amazing brewery, its people, and the natural beauty of his beloved Virginia.”
To honor Steve’s legacy, Anheuser-Busch will be making an initial donation of $30,000 in his name to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
