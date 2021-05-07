Mother’s Day Weekend Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a couple of weather disturbances on this Friday night. One passed over the region today and early this evening. It brought the showers, thunder and even some isolated small hail. This system will continue to exit to the east this evening. Another one over the Ohio Valley will arrive predawn with a brief passing shower or sprinkle to parts of the area.
Dry, sunny and breezy for Saturday. It will be cool for May. High sunburn index this time of year, however.
Watching a warm front for Mother’s Day, Sunday morning. That will be our best chance at a passing shower. Overall drier now and mild for Sunday afternoon.
Overall cooler than average with not a lot of rain or storms projected into next week.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with a leftover shower. Cool with lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Sunshine and breezy. Highs barely 60 degrees for the Shenandoah Valley. Low to mid 60s for central Virginia in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Morning passing shower chance. Otherwise clouds to some sun in the afternoon. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the milder 60s.
Monday: A passing shower chance. Otherwise clouds and sun. Highs more seasonable in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Watching for possible showers. Partly to mostly cloudy otherwise. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. A little miler. Highs near 70.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.