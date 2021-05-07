Mother of Charlottesville murder victim still seeking answers more than 5 years later

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Robin Bryant held a press conference in front of the Charlottesville Police Department Friday, May 7. Her son, Jay Shifflett, was murdered in 2015, and investigators have yet to make any arrests in the case.
Bryant believes CPD has given up on her son. She says she has talked with the department, Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania, and Crime Solvers, but isn’t satisfied with their answers.
“Everyone that loses someone, it takes a piece of you. But when a mother’s child gets gunned down, it takes almost all of her,” Bryant said. “I am not completed. I hurt. Every day I cry, but these gun violence out here, they have got to stop.”
Bryant says she prays every night that she will eventually see justice for her son.
The Charlottesville Police Department says there’s a reward for up to $1,000 for every case that public information leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.