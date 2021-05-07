Liquid sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Spring showers will be with us for the remainder of the day. A cold front and wave of low pressure are moving east. Conditions will begin to dry tonight. Weak high pressure will build in Saturday. Sunshine and a cooler than normal air mass will blanket the region. A second cold front will bring clouds and a few showers for Mothers Day. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60
Tonight: Rain ending, partial clearing, Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 70...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy 60s, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High:
