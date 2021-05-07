Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are currently tracking a cold front to our west and an area of low pressure to our south. Both of these systems will contribute to extensive cloud cover and periods of rain today. Up to an half inch of rain is possible. As the system exits, high pressure will build in for Saturday, delivering sunshine and cool temperatures. While Mother’s Day will not be a wash out, a couple of showers will be possible. Our cooler than normal pattern will continue throughout much of next week with occasional periods of rain. Have a great and safe weekend !