Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are currently tracking a cold front to our west and an area of low pressure to our south. Both of these systems will contribute to extensive cloud cover and periods of rain today. Up to an half inch of rain is possible. As the system exits, high pressure will build in for Saturday, delivering sunshine and cool temperatures. While Mother’s Day will not be a wash out, a couple of showers will be possible. Our cooler than normal pattern will continue throughout much of next week with occasional periods of rain. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: around 60
Tonight: Rain ending, partly cloudy, Low: low 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: around 70...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
