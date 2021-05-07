Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville to reopen in-person activities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville will soon allow group activities and exercise to members.
“We are really excited to be able to offer an increased capacity for some our amenities for our members,” Alice Dontanville, Brooks Family YMCA’s marketing and communications director said.
Following Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement on lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the YMCA will be able to offer this increased capacity on their wellness floor starting in mid-June.
Group activities like basketball soccer and volleyball will also be allowed.
Since the YMCA’s reopening, members have only been allowed group sports among families of groups that live together.
“The safety protocols have changed just a little bit since we’ve gone on through COVID since our reopening. We’ve had a mask requirement in the gym in most spaces. We’ve had disinfection of all surfaces obviously and we’ve had capacity limits that were put in place by the governor,” Dontanville said.
The gym will lift restrictions as long as COVID-19 cases are expected to continue to downtrend.
