Bridgewater College announces decision to require COVID-19 vaccines for Fall 2021

“While we all appreciate that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and that we must remain vigilant around public health measures to protect ourselves and our community, there is reason to be hopeful as we plan for the future. More than 100 million U.S. residents are fully vaccinated, and, as of April 19, all adults in the U.S. are eligible to receive the vaccine. Recent data suggest that these vaccines not only protect those inoculated from serious infection but also are protective for asymptomatic infection and the risk of transmission of the virus to others,” Bridgewater College said in part on its website.