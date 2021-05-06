A Wet and Cool Friday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds on the increase tonight, with lows in the chilly 40s. Dry early Friday to start, but rain on the way.
A storm system moving through the Ohio Valley will impact the Mid-Atlantic region Friday bringing rain. Mid to late morning, rain to develop and continue through the afternoon and early evening. An isolated storm is possible, but no sever weather is expected. Temperatures cool in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain amounts around a quarter inch or more. Clearing Friday night and chilly.
The Mother’s Day weekend, will feature the return of sunshine Saturday, cool and breezy with highs in the 60s. Another storm system is expected to arrive Sunday for Mother’s Day and bring the chance for some showers into Monday. Temperatures will remain overall cool and below average for May into next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Cloudy, cool. Rain developing. Thunder also possible. Highs in the upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s for central Virginia.
Friday night: Evening showers exit. Drier and cooler late. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, cool and breezy. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday - Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with some showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, a passing shower/thundershower. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid 60s.
