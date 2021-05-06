VSP investigating fatal crash in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Albemarle County.
VSP announced Thursday, May 6, that it responded to a crash on westbound Interstate 64 at the 108-mile marker around 5 a.m.
Authorities say a tractor-trailer had hit a woman walking in the left lane. She died at the scene, and her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.
An abandoned vehicle was found in the median near the 107-mile marker and police are investigating if there is a connection between the pedestrian and the vehicle.
