Route 250 closure due to rockslide continues with no end in sight

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Rocks and debris cover a main artery from central Virginia to the Shenandoah Valley due to a rockslide on Toute 250. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said it does not have a clear idea when the road will reopen, due to soil and weather conditions.
Signs warn drivers about the closures, but those who live and work in the area, like Afton Mountain Vineyard Manager Michelle Kimmell, say it’s not enough.
“This morning I saw a car that didn’t realize it was close slam on their brakes right when they were about to hit the cement barricades. There is no signage at the top of the mountain when you get off of Highway 64. If you go down toward Waynesboro and are coming up, there’s one sign that says ‘Rock Slide 5 Miles Ahead’ but it doesn’t really clearly tell people,” Kimmell said.
She said the closure makes drivers use smaller, winding roads like Route 6.
“We have had a lot of trouble with tractor trailers getting stuck on it, not realizing how curvy it is. So in the last three days, we’ve had three to four get stuck on that road, which then causes more traffic back ups, which causes people to turn around, and people don’t really know what’s going on,” Kimmel said.
Not only is it dangerous for drivers, she said. It hurts business. “We have a delivery to go over to Staunton so it’s just like a little more of a hassle, because you don’t know how the traffic’s going to be, if the road’s going to be blocked by a tractor trailer or what have you.”
She says that means less visitors, too. “We get a lot of traffic that’s traveling and just sees the sign and goes, ‘Oh, a vineyard!’ That’s the kind of traffic that this will really affect. Those who don’t know us and don’t know how to get here. People will just give up if it’s blocked.”
Now, they’re working to get the word out about the closure and waiting for a fix.
“I would rather they be safe and really fix it thoroughly instead of quick fix that could be more dangerous in the long term.”
VDOT said it will have a better idea when the road will reopen by next week. Route 6 will now be prohibited for tractor-trailers unless they are delivering in the area.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.