Ordonez scores hat trick; UVA Women’s Soccer advances to Elite Eight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Diana Ordonez scored three goals, and the Virginia women’s soccer team beat Rice 3-0 in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday in Cary, North Carolina.
The start of the match was delayed by over an hour, due to overtime and weather delays in the TCU/Georgetown match, and the ‘Hoos and Owls didn’t taken the field until 10:20 pm.
Ordonez scored the only goal of the 1st half on a PK in the 37th minute.
The sophomore added another goals off a corner kick in the 68th minute, and she tallied her third on a header in the 82nd minute.
The match didn’t finish until after midnight.
Virginia will take on 4-seed TCU in the Elite Eight on Sunday at 5pm.
UVA is in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Five of the eight teams in the Elite Eight hail from the ACC.
