Democrats in Virginia governor’s race face off in 2nd debate

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Democratic candidates for Virginia governor have met for their second debate, sparring over policing and economic development.
The hour-long event held at a hotel in Bristol showcased the diverse styles and perspectives of the field that voters will winnow next month.
In one of the sharpest exchanges self-described socialist Del. Lee Carter attacked the massive incentives the state offered to lure Amazon’s second headquarters to northern Virginia.
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, widely considered the Democratic front-runner, shot back. McAuliffe said he wrote the Amazon bid and was proud of it.
Democratic voters will pick their nominee in a June 8 primary.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.