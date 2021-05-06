Cultivate Charlottesville works to increase food equity through Spring Seeding Project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cultivate Charlottesville will be giving out free plants this Saturday, May 8. The organization is working to increase food equity through their Spring Seeding Project.
“We are not a food equity city. We have a 17% food insecurity rate which is higher than the state rate of 11%.” Aleen Carey, the Cultivate Charlottesville resource and program director, said.
The goal of Cultivate Charlottesville is to help the region become a place where food is accessible to all through events like the Spring Seedling Project and services they provide that teach students how to garden.
People who live in public and subsidized housing, as well as Charlottesville City Schools students, are eligible for the free plants. The event will be held at the intersection of Monticello Avenue and 6th Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
