CPD: No injuries reported following Hardy Dr. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Departments is investigating a shooting on Hardy Drive.
CPD announced Thursday, May 6, that officers were called out to the area a little after midnight for reports of shots fired.
Officers reportedly found around a dozen bullet casings at the scene.
The department says no injuries or damage to property were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
