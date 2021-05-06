Cooler and Dry Thursday, Changes Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of a cold front, cooler, drier air is moving in across the region. The late week is much cooler. Thursday morning lows in the chilly 40s to start and a cool afternoon with sunshine then some clouds and highs in the 60s.
Friday the next storm taking shape will bring us a cool rain from late morning into the afternoon. The Mother’s Day weekend will feature temperatures on the rise. Saturday pleasant with highs in the 60s to near 70. Watching for a shower chance on Mother’s Day. Overall temperatures below average for May into next week.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, pleasant. A few clouds may arrive later in the day and evening. Highs in the 60s. North breeze.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Rain developing. Thunder also possible. Highs in the upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 60s for central Virginia. A quarter inch of rain or less is currently projected.
Friday night: Evening showers. Drier and cooler late. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows 40s.
Sunday - Mother’s Day - Mostly cloudy with a shower chance at this time. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers and storm. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s.
