Charlottesville restaurants helping raise awareness for mental health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville restaurants are helping a mother and daughter raise awareness for mental health.
Maggie Slinkman and her mom, Carrie Slinkman-Kerwick, are recruiting restaurants in Charlottesville to donate some of its sales throughout this month to support the Out of the Darkness Walk Greater Shenandoah Valley/Charlottesville. The walk, organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, works to end the stigma surrounding suicide and depression.
“We lost my dad about two years ago and he lost his battle with depression and so we’ve been active in learning about ways to prevent and help and reach out and everything like that,” Maggie said.
That’s why Maggie, who is also the general manager of Mahana Fresh, and her mom organized the Charlottesville Restaurant Movement for Mental Health to end the stigma surrounding suicide.
“It was difficult to even say the word suicide for me and one of the other things for me personally is that I don’t want to be identified as the woman whose husband lost his battle to suicide to depression. I want to be the one known as the woman who’s the champion of hope and a movement towards mental health and awareness,” Carrie said.
Maggie recently recruited restaurants in the area to donate some of its sales this month to the walk which takes place October 16 at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
“We’re championing it. We’re survivors of suicide loss and we’re getting past it and we’re helping other people try and survive,” volunteer, Maggie said.
The participating restaurants are:
- Mahana Fresh will be donating 10% of all May sales
- Vision BBQ is donating 10% of all sales on Wednesday
- Shebeen is donating 10% of all Monday sales
- Firefly is donating 8% of all Tuesday sales
- Bebedero provided two gift cards for a tequila class which includes a tasting
