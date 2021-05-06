Charlottesville City Schools approve new safety plan after removing school resource officers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, Charlottesville’s school board approved a new school safety plan. It was the first since it decided to get rid of school resource officers nearly a year ago.
City schools will be hiring and training in a new way. There will be a total of eight unarmed care and safety assistants (CSA’s) inside the schools, including new hires at Buford Middle and Charlottesville High Schools. Their training will consist of mental health and de-escalation techniques.
“That’s a big wow,” said Board Chair Lisa Torres immediately after the unanimous vote. “Way to go Charlottesville.”
All six present board members voted for the plan, but before the vote, they commended the work done over the last several months by the Safety Committee.
“This can be an example of what we can do as a community to address really difficult problems,” said Juandiego Wade, a school board member who was also a part of the committee.
Board member Lashundra Bryson Morsberger was also a part of that committee. While both the board and the school’s community viewed the plan in a positive light, they realize it’s new and needs constant oversight and monitoring.
“We’re going to have to be visiting this continuously to make it the Charlottesville model and then other places in the U.S. can look to us as a model,” she said.
Jennifer McKeever, another board member, proposed a subcommittee to give quarterly updates on how the new model is working. She says it’s important to keep an eye on the results.
“On the ground, our students need to be better off as a result of this dramatic shift,” McKeever said. “And it’s something I think I’m very confident in the current leadership we have in the buildings to make it happen.”
The next step for the school district is hiring. Positions for the handful of CSA’s will be posted soon, and the district also plans to hire several social-emotional support counselors.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.