Charlottesville City Market returning to an in-person operation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - City Market will be returning to an in-person model very soon.
Beginning May 15, folks will have the opportunity to visit the market in the Water Street lot and meet with vendors face-to-face again.
“We’ll be welcoming back some of our old vendors and allowing people to enter in from one entrance and go look at their products in-person, talk to the vendors, and explore all the stuff we have to offer here. We will be able to host a lot more vendors” Charlottesville City Market Manager Justin Mckenzie said.
There will be about 65 vendors on the market lot who will be spaced out 10 feet for social distancing. Customers must remain masked at the market and on-site consumption of food or drinks will not be allowed. The market will be open every Saturday from 8a.m. to noon.
“We will have a capacity limit of 450 people at one time. We’ll be handing out necklaces as our admittance passes. You’ll just return those back to us as you exit. We’re really excited to get back and see your customers face to face,” Mckenzie said.
For those who do not want to attend the in-person market just yet, there is an alternative option for you: “We are continuing to do our to-go market as well for those customers that aren’t comfortable coming to a market in-person. They can still order online and pick up at the market,” Mckenzie said.
