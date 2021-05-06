CCS Student Art Exhibition going virtual due to COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time, Charlottesville City Schools will host its annual Student Art Exhibition virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The art is divided into various categories including communities, the natural world, visual math, storytelling, and art history. The show will also feature a student-created coloring book exploring the theme of resilience.
“Art brings life and enjoyment and mental well being to all of us, so it’s a moment for us to sit back and absorb that and realize that we’re OK and we’re here for each us,” Fine Arts Coordinator Aaron Eichorst said.
The show is now live and you can check it out here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.