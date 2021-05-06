Blue Ridge Area Food Bank expecting need to increase soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - During the peak of the pandemic, record numbers of people who never before used food bank assistance began to reach out for help.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee says members of the food bank are expecting the need to increase soon.
“When the supplemental unemployment runs out, the effect of the stimulus check runs out, these temporary measures are over, in August and September... that’s when we expect to see these numbers climb back up”, McKee said.
The pandemic impacted the Blue Ridge area later than metropolitan areas which gave the food bank some time to prepare volunteers for what was ahead.
“We have to diversify our network to bring in more organizations that have an equally strong commitment to solving hunger,” McKee said.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is making new alliances with volunteers and organizations as they expect to, once again, need the extra support.
