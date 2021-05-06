Amanda Chase visits Albemarle County to give late pitch in race for governor

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - State Sen. Amanda Chase visited Albemarle County for a meet-and-greet as she makes her pitch for why she should be the Republican nominee for governor.
Chase stopped at Shadwell’s to make her case. She discussed her views on the 2nd Amendment, why she doesn’t wear a mask, and what separates her from the other candidates.
“What I would tell you is that of all the candidates running - voting records matter,” she said. “I have a conservative voting record. Promises made, promises kept.”
Chase has voted against allowing same-sex marriage and the bill that will legalize marijuana in Virginia.
We have a look at the seven GOP candidates as they make their final pitches to voters here.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.