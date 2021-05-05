UVA Women’s Tennis ready to host NCAA Regional on new home court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s tennis team will begin play in theNCAA Tournament this weekend, as the Cavaliers will be hosting a Regional at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The 14-seed Wahoos will face LIU in the opening round on Friday.
The winner of that match will take on the winner of James Madison and Tennessee on Saturday.
Virginia is hosting a regional for the first time since 2016, which means it’ll be a new experience for everyone on the roster.
Head coach Sara O’Leary says, “That’s something we’re really excited about, and we have such amazing courts we get to go play on. We’re excited to play in the NCAA Tournament, but just the chance to play on those home courts again, in front of a home crowd, is something we’re so excited for, and so grateful for.”
Senior Rosie Johanson adds, “It’s super exciting to be here, and get a couple more matches in front of the home crowd, for my last year, which is super exciting.”
UVA and LIU are scheduled to square off on Friday at 3pm at the BHSC.
