Teen raises money for the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After losing his grandmother to cancer, 15-year-old Killian Donnelly decided to raise money for the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center in her honor.
Donnelly organized a golf tournament that raised $6,000 for the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center.
“I just wanted to raise some money and help my grandmother,” he said.
Donnelly’s donation will help restock a collection of wigs and head scarves for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Thanks to his efforts, 80 people will get to choose a free wig during their treatment.
He says this is something he would like to do annually.
