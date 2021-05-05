Teen raises money for the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center

Killian Donnelly gives a check for $6,000 to cancer center employees. (Source: WVIR)
By Dominga Murray | May 5, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 7:54 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After losing his grandmother to cancer, 15-year-old Killian Donnelly decided to raise money for the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center in her honor.

Donnelly organized a golf tournament that raised $6,000 for the Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center.

“I just wanted to raise some money and help my grandmother,” he said.

Donnelly’s donation will help restock a collection of wigs and head scarves for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Thanks to his efforts, 80 people will get to choose a free wig during their treatment.

He says this is something he would like to do annually.

