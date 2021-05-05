Simcoe for SARA: Breweries raising money for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Charlottesville area breweries - Decipher, Champion, and Three Notch’d - are raising money to combat sexual assault and domestic violence. With ‘Simcoe For SARA,’ all proceeds from the sale of simcoe beer will go to the Sexual Assault Resource Agency.
“So these different breweries make the simcoe hops and make their own version of a simcoe beer and then when they sell it, all the proceeds go to SARA.” Renee Branson, the executive director of SARA, said.
In combination with the fundraising, Decipher Brewing agreed to undergo a staff training program through SARA that teaches employees how to notice signs of potential assault between customers and when to inform a manger.
The money raised from the beer sales will help SARA support victims of sexual assault in counseling and continue to accomplish prevention work in the area.
For those looking to become involved with the organization, visit www.SARACVILLE.ORG.
