JAUNT releases receipts that led to FY 2020 audit findings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JAUNT, a public-private company, has released documents tied to a lawsuit settlement.
Radio host Rob Schilling sued the company in January after it denied a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests about its former CEO’s spending.
“I had received information that there were some problems going on at JAUNT with some of the spending and some of the accounting over there and it was unverified, but it appeared to be accurate information based on the way it was presented to me,” Schilling said.
After a few months in court, Schilling and JAUNT have reached a settlement. As part of the settlement, the company is required to release information from its 2020 audit, as well as cover $4,000 of Schilling’s attorney fees.
“The key takeaway from all of this is that our local elected officials need to be more responsible for overseeing the use of public funds,” Schilling said.
Wednesday, May 5, JAUNT Public Relations Director Jody Saunders says she sent Schilling a 71 page document of the receipts that led to the FY20 audit findings.
“I really think JAUNT is absolutely committed to moving forward as an organization that’s around trust and transparency and integrity. We’re really eager to get back to the good work that we do. The service that we provide to our community is invaluable,” Saunders said.
If you’d like to see the documents detailing the expenses, you can click here.
