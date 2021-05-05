Group of Virginia based businesses, nonprofits launch initiative to combat climate change

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A group of Virginia based companies and nonprofits are teaming up to launch a new program to address climate change.
Governor Ralph Northam stopped by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital on Wednesday, May 5, to help launch the initiative. The governor and the Community Climate Collaborative announced the launch of the newly formed Green Business Alliance. It’s a new group with an ambitious agenda.
“These 16 businesses to collectively reduce their emissions 45% by 2025. Now that’s a leadership level goal as we see it, seeing as how it outpaces the city and county governments. It’s on par with where Virginia wants to be in the future, Community Climate Collaborative’s Commercial Program Manager Claire Habel said.”
Any business in Charlottesville or Albemarle County with 25 employees or more can apply to be a part of the next cohort. Those applications will open heading into this fall.
