Fluvanna County supervisors considering regional cigarette tax board

Palmyra, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County’s Board of Supervisors Wednesday adopted a resolution to participate in a regional cigarette tax administration.
This sets the groundwork to move forward with potentially joining a regional tax board.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is trying to gauge interest from localities to figure out what a board might look like and how it would function.
Legislation passed in the 2020 General Assembly session authorizing counties to levy cigarette taxes at a maximum rate of 40 cents per pack beginning in July of this year.
