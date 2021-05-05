Eye to the sky

By David Rogers | May 5, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a slow moving cold front. Ahead of the system, a mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected. A few scattered showers are possible as well. Once the front moves east , skies will clear and a northwest breeze will usher cool and refreshing conditions. Expect another round of rain Friday. The weekend will get off to a dry start, but a few showers will be possible later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & breezy, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low :low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s