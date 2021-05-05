Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a slow moving cold front. Ahead of the system, a mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected. A few scattered showers are possible as well. Once the front moves east , skies will clear and a northwest breeze will usher cool and refreshing conditions. Expect another round of rain Friday. The weekend will get off to a dry start, but a few showers will be possible later Sunday. Have a great and safe day !