Early showers then dry

Turning cooler

By David Rogers | May 5, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 7:51 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As we track a cold front, early showers will advance across the area. Drier air will begin to move across the region, eventually resulting in cooler temperatures. Another system will bring additional rain Friday. The good news is skies will clear for Saturday, with a few late showers on Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Early showers, then a mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hgih: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low; Low 50s

Tuesday: partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

