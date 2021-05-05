Early showers then dry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As we track a cold front, early showers will advance across the area. Drier air will begin to move across the region, eventually resulting in cooler temperatures. Another system will bring additional rain Friday. The good news is skies will clear for Saturday, with a few late showers on Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Early showers, then a mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy & chilly, Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hgih: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, late showers, High: around 70...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low; Low 50s
Tuesday: partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
