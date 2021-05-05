CPD: 1 person injured following shots fired incident on Prospect Ave.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital late Tuesday.
CPD announced Wednesday, May 5, that officers responded to the 700 block of Prospect Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. There they reportedly found five bullet casings and one gun. One person had been hit and was taken to the hospital. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.
Police say bullets hit multiple vehicles and one apartment in the Greenstone on 5th community.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
