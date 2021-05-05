Chilly Night. Cooler Late Week. Showers Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of a cold front, cooler, drier air is moving in across the region and will make for a chilly night. The late week is much cooler. Thursday morning lows in the chilly 40s to start and a cool afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Friday the next storm taking shape will bring us a cool rain, at times during the day. The Mother’s Day weekend will feature temperatures on the rise. Saturday pleasant with highs in the 60s to near 70. Milder Sunday, with a few showers or a storm by afternoon or evening. Some more shower and storm chances the first part of next week.