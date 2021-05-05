Chilly Night. Cooler Late Week. Showers Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the wake of a cold front, cooler, drier air is moving in across the region and will make for a chilly night. The late week is much cooler. Thursday morning lows in the chilly 40s to start and a cool afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Friday the next storm taking shape will bring us a cool rain, at times during the day. The Mother’s Day weekend will feature temperatures on the rise. Saturday pleasant with highs in the 60s to near 70. Milder Sunday, with a few showers or a storm by afternoon or evening. Some more shower and storm chances the first part of next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows 40s.
Sunday - Mother’s Day - Partly sunny, warmer. PM or evening showers or storm possible. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers or storm. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.
