Charlottesville pools, recreation centers to open late May

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been more than a year since kids jumped into city pools, but very soon you’ll be able to enjoy all that Charlottesville Parks and Recreation has to offer.
“We’re just so elated to finally be able to get out there and offer all the recreational services we’re known for,” Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Vic Garber said.
Washington Park Pool and Crow Recreation Center and Indoor Pool are set to reopen May 29.
“We plan to open Crow not for public swim, but for lap swimming, group exercise classes, and American Red Cross swim,” Garber said.
Garber says everyone will be adhering to strict rules so that soaking up the sun stays safe.
“Everyone will have to have a temperature check whether you’re a participant or a staff member. All the questions will have to be answered. You will have to wear a mask. You’ll have to keep your mask on entering the facility, so when you get to your fitness and wellness area then you may take your mask off,” Garber said.
Other recreation centers will also open in a few weeks: Carver Recreation Center and Key Recreation Center will open on May 17, followed by Tonsler Recreation Center on May 24.
“Our goal is to open all four of our spray grounds. Spray grounds at Belmont, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park, and Tonsler Park they are slated for May the 29th. Knock on wood, we are working on resurfacing three of those as we speak,” Garber said.
Before you kick back by the pool or lift weights at the recreation centers, you’ll need to book a reservation.
“They can call ahead as many as seven days in advance. Just call the facility and we will have designated time slots for Washington Park Swimming Pool, or for Carver, Key Recreation Center,” Garber said.
Washington Park Pool still needs to hire 15 more lifeguards to operate efficiently this summer. If you’re interested in the job, you can click here to apply.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.