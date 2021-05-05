Charlottesville Community Bikes hosting sales every Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Community Bikes is doing some spring cleaning before it can move to its new home.
Every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Avon Street, Community Bikes will put out parts that the store is not bringing to its new location.
“Community Bikes gives bikes away to the community for free. We give bikes to adults in need through our voucher bike program, and bikes for free to kids under 12. And so, all of the sale of anything from our shop or from these sales go towards that programming to help get more people on bikes,” Charlottesville Community Bikes Director Lauren Riegl said.
This money will also help pay for the big move to Preston Plaza.
“We’ve got bike frames that aren’t refurbished yet, handlebars, wheel sets, jerseys,” Riegl said.
If you also need a bike, the store is selling refurbished ones, as well. Charlottesville Community Bikes is set to move in June.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.