Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau launches two mobile visitors centers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching two new mobile visitor’s centers.
One will be held at The Wool Factory and the other on the Downtown Mall.
“This is a new model that we are doing at the CACVB to provide visitor services to folks that are visiting the region, even locals can benefit from this as well,” Brantley Ussery, the director of marketing and public relations said.
The mobile sites are designed to help people find their way around.
“We closed down our two more traditional visitor centers that were the brick and mortar centers and opted for this mobile model so now we can actually go to where the visitors are versus having them come to us, Ussery said.”
These mobile visitor centers are a cost-effective solution to recent budget cuts.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.