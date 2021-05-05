CASPCA hopes to raise $200K for care clinics

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is launching a fundraiser to support its compassionate care clinics.
CASPCA hopes to raise $200,000 by July 1. The money is slated to go towards providing low-cost veterinary care.
“A common reason pets are surrendered to the SPCA is that their owners are not able to afford basic veterinary care,” CASPCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter said in a news release Wednesday, May 5. “Whether the owners have lost their jobs due to the pandemic or have experienced other life-changing events that impacts their finances, we want to help keep beloved pets with their families and out of the shelter.”
The shelter says it increased the number of clinics to 24 times a year as a way to meet the community’s increased need for affordable veterinary care due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CASPCA plans to hold clinics on May 9 and May 23.
Click here to donate to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
