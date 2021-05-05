BRHD prepping to vaccinate children when possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - President Joe Biden is indicating the government is ready to immediately begin vaccinating 12 to 15 year old children if and when the Food and Drug Administration gives the green light.
The White House COVID-19 Response Team says if the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is approved for children, it can move quickly. The Blue Ridge Health District said it’s ready to respond, as well.
“It allows schools to operate, and really all of us to operate in a different way,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said. “We have to rely less on mitigation strategies, some will still have to be in place, but it allows us to ease some of the restrictions. It reduces risk to others, so getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible is really important.”
McKay says the health district will expand clinic hours for working parents to take their children to get vaccinated. Even though pre-appointment registration is encouraged, walk-ins will likely be available.
“That registration process can be a barrier for some, so I think just having the ability to walk up when you have the time, opposed to trying to schedule something, will make things a little bit easier,” McKay said.
BRHD is now working with schools in the area to get the job done: “Whether that’s high school or middle school, somewhere that’s familiar, somewhere that has the space requirements that we need for distancing and then setting up the temporary clinic, but something that’s just a little more familiar and closer to get to,” McKay said.
It’s also consulting with pediatricians to answer parents and guardians’ questions, since children under the age of 18 will need their consent to get vaccinated.
“Pfizer has done these trials now with over 2,000 children and so it’s a matter of just explaining to parents what that process looks like for kids as well as adults,” Dr. Irene Mathieu, an outpatient pediatrician with UVA Health, said. “There is no reason that we have at this point to think that it’s going to work differently in the bodies of 12 to 15-year-olds than it does 16 and up.”
Dr. Mathieu says vaccinating children will protect people of all ages, and help the country reach heard immunity faster.
“Just a year ago, children made up about 3% of the COVID infections and adults made up the vast majority, and now we’re seeing kids make up 22% COVID infections. Part of that is because adults are being vaccinated, so we’re seeing decreases in that adult population, but also we know that kids are going back to school in person, they’re going back to sports, and that’s really great and important for their health and wellbeing,” she said. “But, we also need to protect them if they’re going to be in these close quarters, potentially spreading and getting COVID.”
The Pfizer vaccine cannot yet be state-mandated in school since it’s only being used under emergency use authorization. If that changes, families will likely still be able to opt-out of vaccine requirements under certain circumstances.
