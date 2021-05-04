UVA women’s soccer looking to advance past Sweet Sixteen

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team will be looking to continue its postseason run on Wednesday night, as the Cavaliers take on Rice in the Sweet Sixteen.
All of the matches in the tournament are being played in Cary, North Carolina.
UVA has been living the hotel-life for over a week, as the ‘Hoos beat SIUE in their first-round match last Wednesday, and they upset BYU in the second round on Friday.
Virginia is in the Sweet Sixteen for the 15th time in the last 16-years, and they’ll be looking to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015.
Head coach Steve Swanson says, “These are the things that can happen in a tournament, where you lose one game, and you’re out. It’d be different if you were playing the best out of three, or something like that. This isn’t the case, and that’s what makes it exciting, and that’s what makes the sport of soccer exciting, and you have to accept those things.”
Senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory says, “This is my third Sweet Sixteen, and I’ve never made it past the Sweet Sixteen, so I know for me, personally, I’m itching to get past this hump that we have, that I haven’t gotten past. But as a team, we’re just taking it one game at a time. We’re not really looking forward past tomorrow.”
Virginia and Rice and scheduled to face-off in the Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday at nine o’clock in Cary, North Carolina.
