UVA baseball allows seven unanswered runs; Cavaliers fall 7-5 against VCU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team allowed VCU to score seven unanswered runs, including four in the 9th inning, and the Cavaliers lost 7-5 against the Rams on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
UVA jumped out to the early lead with two runs in the 1st inning, and two more in the 3rd. All four runs were scored with two outs.
Junior Zach Messinger pitched four shutout innings for the ‘Hoos, with five strikeouts, and no walks, but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead.
Brandon Neeck allowed three runs without recording an out in the 7th inning, and closer Stephen Schoch surrendered four runs while facing nine batters in the 9th.
Liam Hibbits delivered the big blow for the Rams, driving in three runs with the bases loaded and two outs, to give his team the lead.
Nic Kent went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored for the ‘Hoos.
Virginia (22-21, 13-17 ACC) is off until May 14th, when they host Wake Forest in a three-game series.
