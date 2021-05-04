Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes

Lucio Lopez, left, talks with friends as he stands in a tent that is part of a homeless encampment in the Queens borough of New York, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Unemployment among Hispanic immigrants has doubled in the U.S., going from 4.8% in January 2020 to 8.8% in February 2021, according to the Migration Policy Institute. These numbers don’t take into consideration immigration status, but activists and social workers in states like New York or California say more vulnerable immigrants, whom often don't qualify for aid, are finding themselves without a home. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)