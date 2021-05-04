Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions will be with us for the remainder of the day. We are currently tracking a cold front that is expected to bring rain and storms to our area later. Any storm that does develop has the potential to cause gusty wind and hail. Our unsettled pattern will stick around for tonight. The cold front will move east, however, lingering showers will be possible Wednesday. Temperatures will cool into the 60s later this week. More seasonal conditions and a fair amount of sunshine can be expected this weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, showers & storms, High: upper 80s
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers....High: mid 70s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s.
Friday: Scattered showers ..High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: upper 70s...LOw: upper 40s
