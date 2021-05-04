Showers and storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Hot and humid conditions will be with us for the remainder of the day. We are currently tracking a cold front that is expected to bring rain and storms to our area later. Any storm that does develop has the potential to cause gusty wind and hail. Our unsettled pattern will stick around for tonight. The cold front will move east, however, lingering showers will be possible Wednesday. Temperatures will cool into the 60s later this week. More seasonal conditions and a fair amount of sunshine can be expected this weekend. Have a great and safe day !