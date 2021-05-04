Scattered Showers or Storm Wednesday. Turning Breezy, Cooler Late Week

The late week is much cooler. Thursday morning lows in the chilly 40s to start and a cool afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Friday the next storm taking shape will bring us a cool rain. THe MOther’s Day weekend will feature temperatures on the rise. Saturday pleasant with highs either side of 70. Warmer Sunday, with a few showers or a storm by late afternoon or evening. Some more shower and storm chances the first part of next week.