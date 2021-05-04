Scattered Showers or Storm Wednesday. Turning Breezy, Cooler Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring warmth and humidity and a disturbance moving across the Mid-Atlantic, gave rise to a line of quick moving severe storms Tuesday afternoon. Many wind damage reports. In the wake of the storms, a muggy ovenright, some fog. Wednesday is a transition weather day, as a cold front will sweep across the region. During the morning and early afternoon, some scattered showers or isolated storm possible. It will turn breezy with winds shifting out of the northwest.
The late week is much cooler. Thursday morning lows in the chilly 40s to start and a cool afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 60s. Friday the next storm taking shape will bring us a cool rain. THe MOther’s Day weekend will feature temperatures on the rise. Saturday pleasant with highs either side of 70. Warmer Sunday, with a few showers or a storm by late afternoon or evening. Some more shower and storm chances the first part of next week.
Tonight: Parlty to mostly cloudy, stray shower. Areas of fog. Lows 60s.
Wednesday: Some scattered showers or storms - mainly AM early PM. Turning breezy, Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, pleasant. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs around 70. Lows 40s.
Sunday - Mother’s Day - Partly sunny, warmer. Late PM or evening showers or storm possible. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 70s.
